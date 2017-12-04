Liverpool FC might be in for some real headache during the January transfer window 2018. The biggest La Liga clubs -- FC Barcelona and Real Madrid -- are reportedly coming after two of their best players.

We cannot fathom what Jurgen Klopp has to say about all these!

While the interest from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho was always there, it has been revealed now that Real Madrid are looking at the possibility of signing Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian who is definitely among the top 3 players in the Premier League this season.

Salah, following the end of Premier League gameweek 15 on Sunday, still remains the topscorer of the league with 12 goals. Harry Kane is second in the list with 10 goals. Kane, we must remind you, is also a transfer target for the Los Blancos.

Egypt football team coach Hector Cuper's recent comments have stirred up a storm! "It has been confirmed to me that Real Madrid are interested in signing Salah," the Argentine manager told Egyptian station ON Sport TV.

"But let's not get ahead of ourselves. For me, Salah is going through an unbelievable moment right now."

The 25-year-old Salah's mercurial rise this season has left everyone, especially the Liverpool fans, surprised. He joined the Reds this summer for £34 million from Roma and got a dream start in no time.

Coutinho, meanwhile, remained the biggest transfer target for Barcelona this summer. The La Liga club identified the Brazilian as the replacement for Neymar and therefore launched furious bids one after another. Liverpool however absolutely showed no interest in selling the 25-year-old, no matter how big the bid from Barca was.

Coutinho had a memorable outing for Liverpool against Brighton in their Premier League match on Saturday. The attacking midfielder scored once and assisted thrice to give his side a massive 5-1 win away from home.