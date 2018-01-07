Ever since the Apple iPhone X rumours began back in mid-2017, the prospect of fingerprint sensors implemented within smartphone displays has been much anticipated.

Apple couldn't perfect the under-display fingerprint recognition technology in time for the iPhone X launch and shifted its entire focus to facial recognition-based FaceID, which has led to the development of facial recognition technology (albeit a bit less secure) by manufacturers like OnePlus. Samsung and Huawei are also working on their take on FaceID.

Samsung was earlier expected to launch its upcoming flagship - Galaxy S9 - with an under-display fingerprint sensor, but that too seems like a far-cry. Leaks and renders so far, suggest the Galaxy S9 will retain a back-mounted the fingerprint scanner.

But that doesn't mean the in-display fingerprint sensor technology is dead. According to recent reports, Qualcomm and Synaptics are still working on it. From the same reports, we also know that Vivo could possibly be the first smartphone maker to materialise the in-display fingerprint scanner, or so did we think.

Trusted tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has tweeted a picture of an upcoming smartphone by Doogee that will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

6.2-inch Doogee V with in-display fingerprint scanner pic.twitter.com/mqn9w3UjHc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 6, 2018

Doogee V sports a fingerprint sensor under its 6.2-inch display. It even copies iPhone X's most prominent design element – the notch.

Doogee V's design (which we must say is a very poor design choice) looks like the result of cross-breeding the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S8/S9. It's got the quintessential notch from the iPhone X and the curved edges on the front and back from the Galaxy S9.

The weird design aside, the most interesting part about the phone is that it has got that in-display fingerprint sensor. Something that even Samsung couldn't get right with its upcoming Galaxy S9.

The fact that a lesser-known, smaller brand like Doogee managed to pull it off, does raise some serious concerns. But how accurate and fast the Doogee V in-display fingerprint sensor is and how it affects the display uniformity, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Synaptics recently confirmed its in-display fingerprint sensor is ready for being mass produced. The company even revealed that its in-display fingerprint scanner will come in a smartphone by a "top 5 smartphone" manufacturer this year – which is highly expected to be Vivo.

But if Vivo, or for that matter even Doogee can do it, why can't bigger players like Samsung, LG and even HTC do it? Perhaps, we will have to wait for the Galaxy Note 9 to find out.

Source: Ausdroid