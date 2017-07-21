Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most searched Indian celebrities on Google.

In a pleasant turn of events, Shah Rukh has now answered some of the most searched questions about him on Google.

Fans often Google about his tattoo to his private jet, from his contact number to his real name. The man has revealed all now in a video during an interview with Rajeev Masand. Some of the revelations that Shah Rukh made are – he does not have a tattoo, he does not have a private jet yet, "Shah Rukh Khan" is his real name, and also his contact number (though it's not the real one).

The King Khan responded to all the questions in his own witty way, and this is perhaps the first time that he answered the public queries about him. On the work front, SRK is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Starring Anushka Sharma along with Shah Rukh, the movie is their third film together. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of the most awaited flicks of this year. The posters, promos and songs of the film have been getting a positive response from the audience.

Shah Rukh and Anushka's first two movies – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan had been much successful, and now fans are expecting to witness similar magic in their upcoming movie. Check the video where Shah Rukh answers to the top 10 most searched questions about him on Google: