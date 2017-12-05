Conspiracy theorists claimed to have found the "best evidence of aliens ever recorded" after a video showing "triangle-shaped UFO" over Russia was shared online. The bizarre footage shows three lights in triangular shape flying through the night sky.

The video titled "A TR-3B type UFO was filmed in Russia -- Best evidence ever" was shared on YouTube by the channel UFO Today. The YouTuber claimed that the mysterious object could not be described as an aeroplane because of its slow speed.

"The object is moving at a very slow pace, too slow to be a classic aeroplane. The speed at which this object was moving is physically impossible for any aeroplane build by mankind," UFO Today explained in the description.

"At a certain point in time the aircraft loses propulsion in one of the three engines, but that does not stop it. It continues its way through earth's skies," the description read.

The mysterious object has been named TR-3B or black triangle, a class of UFOs that have been observed during the 20th and 21st centuries.

"Reports generally describe this class of UFOs as large, silent, black triangular objects hovering or slowly cruising at low altitudes over cities and highways. Sightings usually take place at night. These objects are often described as having pulsing coloured lights that appear at each corner of the triangle," the description read.

UFO Today believes that the mysterious object is nothing but UFO and provides the best evidence of extra-terrestrials, but not all are convinced with the theory.

Nigel Watson, the author of the UFO Investigations Manual, told Mail Online that the mysterious object could be a drone.

"At night it is hard to gauge the distance and size of an object or lights, which in turn makes it difficult to judge their speed. As this seems to be flying slower than an aircraft I'd say it is a drone with lights on it. Drones can hover and move slowly, with little noise. So I don't regard this video as evidence for ETs visiting us," he said.