Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC after whatever happens in that multi-million boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and him. This has been announced by McGregor's long-time coach John Kavanagh.

Writing exclusively in his column on Irish sports journal The42, Kavanagh said that the plan for his student is to return to the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) by the end of this year.

"The tentative plan, as I see it, is certainly for a fight in the UFC in December. But in the meantime we're completely focused on boxing and Floyd Mayweather," the Irish combat trainer, an integral figure of the Straight Blast Gym (SBG), writes.

Kavanagh also mentioned that McGregor is one person who likes fantasy and wants his picturesque imaginations to come true.

On that note, Kavanagh shed more light on the unique illustration that is going viral on the internet this week of McGregor knocking out Mayweather.

"Last Friday I received the keys to a new unit which we've transformed into a custom boxing gym, which is located near our regular Straight Blast Gym base on the Naas Road. By Monday the place had been cleaned, a competition ring was installed, as well as a bag area," mentioned Kavanagh.

"We're in the midst of three good weeks of training here in Ireland, before departing for Las Vegas in mid-July. I believe there will be quite a large media world tour squeezed in there as well.

"You may have caught a glimpse of the interior of the gym on social media over the last few days, as I arranged for a large mural to be painted just behind the ring by the people at Subset.ie. It depicts Conor landing a left hand on Mayweather.

"I wanted to put something suitable on the wall because Conor is a big believer in visualisation and manifesting what you can conceive of reality. That's the shot we believe will win the fight for Conor and it's now there for us to see whenever we train," he added.