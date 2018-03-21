Reliance Jio's 4G success in India is unprecedented. The new telco made 4G LTE access affordable for the masses and even encouraged 2G and 3G smartphone users to upgrade to 4G models to enjoy high-speed internet on mobile.

But those who resisted the upgrade, Jio offered a chance to 2G and 3G smartphone owners to connect to its 4G-only network via JioFi hotspot dongles. The company already offers various JioFi models, and it has added one more variant to the portfolio - JioFi JMR815. The new wireless hotspot is the smallest and the cheapest of all but boasts similar capabilities as the other JioFi dongles.

JioFi JMR815 is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 999. Buyers can avail no cost EMI on HDFC credit cards and get 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The dongle is not available on the company's official website, and it comes with one-year warranty.

Unlike the previous egg-shaped JioFi models, the new JMR815 is circular in shape and has the buttons for power, WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup), and LED indicators for battery, 4G, and Wi-Fi signal strength on the side panel.

At the back of the dongle, the product listing shows that it has been "designed in India" and the front side of the dongle has "Jio" engraved.

As for the core features of JioFi JMR815, the dongle supports 32 connections, including one on USB. It is powered by an ALT3800 processor, a 3,000mAh battery, and support for FDD-Band 3, Band 5, and TDD-Band 40. The device has a download speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of up to 50Mbps. There's also a microSD card slot that supports up to 64GB storage.

Once connected to JioFi, 2G and 3G smartphone users can enjoy high-speed internet without a Jio SIM card or a 4G smartphone, and also make unlimited free HD calls via Jio 4G Voice app on their smartphones.

A recent survey by CMR revealed that Reliance Retail's JioFi devices grabbed 85 percent of the data card market share in 2017, contributing generously to the 151 percent overall growth in India. The compact size of the JioFi JMR815 and affordable pricing makes it an ideal match for those who want to enjoy Jio's 4G network on multiple devices without having to buy 4G smartphones or SIM cards.