Here's a bad news for fans of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The show, which is one of the longest running television shows launched in 2010, is going off air.

The news was confirmed by Tanya Sharma, who plays the role of Meera on the show. "Saathiya is finally ending, but will always stay in my memory. I have been exploring different shades in the same show. Meera was queen of her father Ahem, mom Gopi, sister Vidya, grandmother Kokila and husband Dharam's heart," she told Indian Express.

Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Here's how Shivangi aka Naira, Devoleena aka Gopi Bahu spoiled the event

Talking about her experience working with the crew, the young actress said: "It was a great experience working with the crew. I took breaks several times and made a comeback too. It was like a roller coaster. Every journey has to end some day. Saathiya is ending and I'm sad. I'll be missing it, but where one journey ends another one starts. So, I'm also excited for my new journey."

The show with lead actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, was one of the top series with massive Television Rating Points (TRPs). The lead pair - Gopi Bahu (Devoleena) and Ahem (Mohammad Nizam) – had received immense love from the audience.

But of late, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been witnessing a constant drop in its rating and this resulted in the makers to pull the plug.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which airs at 7 pm every day, will be replaced by afternoon show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.