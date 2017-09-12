Pennywise will be back.

Yes, the Stephen King adaptation will return with a sequel very soon although there hasn't been any official confirmation from New Line Cinema yet. But director Andy Muschietti and co-producer Barbara Muschietti hinted at It 2.

Also read: 'It' box office collection: Stephen King adaptation is the third-largest weekend opener in 2017

The child actors will reprise their roles in the sequel. They will be seen in the flashback scenes of their adult versions.

Discussing the sequel with Entertainment Weekly, 'It' director Andy Muschietti revealed said It 2 will revolve around the adult members of Loser's Club.

The readers of the original novel already know the kids in the Losers Club will leave Derry, Maine eventually. But a gatekeeper in Derry named Mike Hanlon will bring back the group together after 27 years.

Speaking of the gatekeeper's character, Andy Muschietti said, "I want to make his character the one pivotal character who brings them all together, but staying in Derry took a toll with him. I want him to be a junkie actually. A librarian junkie.

"When the second movie starts, he's a wreck...He's not just the collector of knowledge of what Pennywise has been doing in Derry. He will bear the role of trying to figure out how to defeat him. The only way he can do that is to take drugs and alter his mind."

However, it is time to see who will be featured as the adult versions of the characters while Bill Skarsgård is set to reprise the role of Pennywise once again, confirmed Muschietti.

The child actors from the first film — Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer-- will return for the sequel.

Based on the novel of the same name, 'It' movie surpassed all expectation at the domestic box office. The movie made $117.2 million from 4,103 locations. According to the analysts, the movie was expected to earn $60 million on the opening weekend.

In a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Muschietti said, "I had a premonition like five months ago that it would do $80 [million in its opening weekend]. I have no idea why, people kept telling me that I was insane, and I actually turned out being wrong, because it turned out to be higher.

"Andy has the best attitude toward it, which is, he would keep on shooting until the day of the release of a film if he could, so he isn't thinking about projections."