The season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones is just days away, and HBO has been keeping the excitement alive by releasing photographs from the upcoming season, which will just have seven episodes instead of the usual 10.

While the photographs do not reveal much about what's in the store for the lead characters, Game of Thrones sound designer Paula Fairfield recently confirmed a rumour regarding Arya's arc.

Talking about her work in the HBO fantasy drama based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, Fairfield hinted that Arya will be reuniting with her direwolf Nymeria.

"My best work is going crazy and finding the edges," she said at Con of Thrones. She told a story of how she recorded some of the noises made by her dog Angel, and added: "There's a beautiful wolf scene this seasons and all of the wolf noises are [Angel]."

The wolf scene seems to be the one involving Arya and Nymeria, who was last seen together in season 1.

Instinct Animals for Film, the company that supplies the show with its direwolf, confirmed that the animals will be returning for season 7 with a couple of Instagram posts a few months back with the caption "Ready to Work" alongside photographs of the direwolves.

The Instagram account was locked after news of the direwolves' return made headlines.

Arya returned to Westeros last season, and she is slowly making her way to Winterfell. According to the plot rumours, Arya will be reunited with her siblings Sansa, Jon Snow and Bran before the end of the season.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO with Season 7 on July 16. The new season will premiere in India on July 18 on Star World and Star World HD.