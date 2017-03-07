After Kaabil, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will now be seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming movie. After working with Salman Khan, the filmmaker is set to sign up another handsome hunk in his next project.

Kabir is currently shooting for Tubelight with Salman, and he will start his next with Hrithik after this, DNA reported. It will be an action-drama. However, the hunt for the leading actress is still in process. "It will be a high-octane action-romance-drama and could well be one of the most expensive films made in Bollywood so far. Much of the film will be shot overseas, and will be bigger in scale and vision than Kabir's other films. The film rolls this September, but the leading lady is yet to be finalised," a source told the daily.

"Kabir and Hrithik have been in touch over the last couple of months and both are excited to be working together for the first time. Once he completes Kabir's film, Hrithik will be ready to shoot for his father Rakesh Roshan's film Krrish 4," the source added.

Kabir and Hrithik's movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The producer had earlier signed the actor for a movie, which was to be directed by Imtiaz Ali. But it never got made, and now Hrithik has got another opportunity to work with Sajid.

Fans will be expecting a hit from the actor in his next. His previous films like Kaabil and Mohenjo Daro didn't perform well at the box office. Hrithik really needs a hit movie now to salvage his Bollywood career.