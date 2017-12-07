TVS Motor Company has launched its flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310 on Wednesday. It marks the Chennai-based automakers foray into premium motorcycle segment. During the product briefing, the company officials have said the Apache RTR range will focus on naked bikes while RR badging is for supersport motorcycles. During the Q&A session, a TVS official also told what we can expect from the RTR range.

TVS has confirmed that the Apache RTR 160 is the next model set to get a facelift. The news comes as no surprise since the purported motorcycle has already been spotted testing in July this year.

The spy video posted by YouTube user The Gearhead Bureau near Bengaluru confirmed the new Apache RTR160's shape and styling will be in line with the Apache RTR 200 4V barring disc brake at the rear.

The bike will be equipped with features such as telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. While the rear tyre misses disc brake in the test mule in spy video (to keep the price in check), the front tyre is expected to get it as standard.

The new model is also expected to flaunt features such as LED headlamp with pilot lamps, LED tail lamp, and sculpted and longer seat. The exhaust canister will have a dual barrel setup while the instrumentation console will come with backlit LCD display. Both are inspired from the elder sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V.

The 159.7 cc air-cooled engine may carry over to the new version. The mill currently produces 15.2bhp of and 13.1Nm torque mated to a five-speed transmission. TVS may tweak the number in the new model.

The company has not revealed any details of the new Apache RTR 160. The motorcycle will be pitted against the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda Hornet and the Yamaha FZ-S FI V 2.0. The current version is priced at Rs 76,575 ex-showroom Delhi and hence price of the new version is expected to hover around Rs 80,000.