Xiaomi may have started rolling out Google's latest operating system Android Oreo to some of its flagships, but there are dozens of popular smartphones that are yet to receive MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Now, the good news is that the Chinese smartphone maker is seeding the firmware to 40 devices.

The Chinese technology giant has already rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9 firmware to few of its handsets but several others have been kept in the dark until now. Most android smartphones get software support only for two years but surprisingly, some Xiaomi devices as old as six years are confirmed to receive the OS.

Xiaomi has confirmed in a Weibo post that it will roll out MIUI 9 to 40 of its handsets and here is the complete list:

Xiaomi MI MIX 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Mi 5X, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5A (Xiaomi Redmi Y1), Redmi 5A, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 2, Mi 5C, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi 4s, Mi 4C, Mi Note, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 (high version), Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Pro, Mi 2S, Redmi 2, Redmi 2A, Redmi 1S, Redmi Note, Mi Pad 3, Mi Pad 2 and Mi Pad.

It may be noted that the MIUI 9 update comes with features like security improvements, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, universal search and smart assistance.