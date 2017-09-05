Colors SUPER has found a place in the hearts of Kannadigas with its disruptive content. The channel has now come up with a new fiction show called Yugalageethe, which started airing on Monday, September 4.

Yugalageethe has a unique take on love and the bonds forged by destiny. It is about those who come into people's lives to teach the meaning of selfless love. Set against the backdrop of college life, it has a heart-wrenching family drama that promises to have all the ingredients to keep the audience glued to the show.

The narrative focuses on blooming friendships, disappointments, good times and hard times with love at the helm of it all.

Weaving around the lives of the protagonists – Panchami, Karna and Arjun, Yugalageethe takes viewers on the journey of three youngsters. Panchami (Siri Prahlad) is a simple, innocent and intelligent girl who finds herself entrenched in the life of Karna (Pranith R Naik) through a series of unfortunate events during their childhood.

Blaming her for an ill-fated accident, Karna looks for newer reasons to hate Panchami, even though his mother and best-friend Arjun (Madhusudhan) adore her. Oblivious to the feelings of Arjun, all the while being in love with Karna, Panchami bears through his hatred as she knows they're bound by fate.

Excited about the latest addition to the line-up of Colors SUPER, Vaishnavi HS, programming head of the channel said, "We are constantly endeavouring to bring a complete entertainment package for all our viewers across age groups."

"Following the success of Naagakannike and Tulasidala, we wanted to showcase a destiny based story which revolves around finely etched characters and who get tangled in a heavenly bond of marriage. Viewers of all age group will relate to the turmoil that they face. The show makes our bouquet of offerings robust and will surely attract new audiences," she added.

Sudhanva Deraje, the fiction head of Colors SUPER, added, "The plot is fascinating because it focuses on the extraordinary spirit of the young protagonist, Panchami. She is an embodiment of the deep-rooted culture and traditions that our viewers uphold so strongly."

"Set against the colorful backdrop of college life, the story is such that it will resonate with all kinds of viewers. We have got a great cast and they have done a fabulous job of bringing the characters alive. The show has all the elements to promote cohesive viewing," she added.

Produced by industry savants, Karthik Paradkar and Nandini Murthy, Yugalageethe is a coming-of-age romantic drama that tugs at the heartstrings of viewers.