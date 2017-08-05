Sri Lanka cricket team has been letting down their fans with some spineless performances in the recent past. The islanders witnessed one of the lowest points in their cricket history when they lost a five-match One Day International series against Zimbabwe last month.

Things have gotten worse as Sri Lanka are finding it tough to even put up a fight against visitors, India, in the ongoing three-match Test series. After losing the first Test by a mammoth 304-run margin, Dinesh Chandimal's side have been asked to follow on in the ongoing second Test in Colombo.

Sri Lanka, in reply to India's total of 622, were bowled out for just 183, losing eight wickets before Lunch on Day 3. R Ashwin topped the wicket-taker's list with five wickets. The off-spinner combined successfully with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja as they hunted in pair to send seven Sri Lankan batsmen walking back to the pavilion.

The hosts, who finished Day 2 on 50 for 2, were expected to fight on the Day 3 as two of their best batsmen -- Chandimal and Kusal Mendis -- were unbeaten at Stumps. However, the Saturday morning crowd at the Sinhalese Sports Club was treated to another woeful sesssion.

It was surprising to see Sri Lanka's reckless approach with the bat even after losing the first Test by a big margin. The hosts' batsmen did not give themselves enough time to get accustomed to the spinner-friendly conditions, and, unlike their Indian counterparts, succumbed to rash shots.

Sloshed fan creates nuiscance on Day 2

A cricket fan, who had come to watch the match in an inebriated condition on Friday, August 4, kept shouting out suggestions to Sri Lanka batsmen on how to tackle Indian bowlers, much to umpire Rod Tucker's disliking.

The man, identified as SP Jayan, advised Mendis to play defensively and see through the remaining overs of the day. Notably, the right-handed top-order batsman remained not out on 16 as Sri Lanka finished the day on 50 for 2.

"Play defensive, Mendis, don't lose your mind, keep focus and save your wicket for tomorrow. Yes! You can do it," Jayan told Mendis, as quoted by the Midday.

Despite warnings from on-field umpire, who gestured him to keep quiet after being disturbed by the loud suggestions, Jayan continued offering advice. Whenever Mendis played a defensive shot, the spectator shouted: "Yeah, play like that."

When the security staff confronted him and asked him to leave, Jayan remained silent. However, after a while, the annoying cricket fan resumed his business and his voice was heard until Stumps on the second day.

Mendis, in the first innings, was dismissed early by Umesh Yadav on Day 3. But the 22-year-old batsman had stitched an unbeaten 100-run stand with opener Dimuth Karunaratne at Tea and reached his third Test ton towards the end of the third day.