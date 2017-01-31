Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan start off their campaign at the AFC Cup 2017 in the qualifying playoff preliminary round on Tuesday against Sri Lankan outfit Colombo FC. The match will take place at the Race Course Ground in Colombo.

Read: Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2017 schedule.

Katsumi Yusa is the captain of the roving Mohun Bagan side, which includes strikers Darryl Duffy and Jeje Lalpekhlua. Sony Norde will miss the match owing to an injury along with the defensive trio-- Raju Gaikwad, Eduardo Ferreira and Kingshuk Debnath-- and Pronay Halder.

With key players out, can Sanjoy Sen's side make the cut?

If the Mariners win this game against Colombo, they will face the winner of the match between Thimpu City FC and Club Valencia of Maldives in the following round (double leg affair) to fulfil their chances of making it to the group stages for the second year in a row.

Like Mohun Bagan, who are undefeated in the I-League 2017 from five games, Colombo FC have been beaten only twice in their last eight matches in all competitions. But who will prevail in Sri Lanka on Tuesday?

Match schedule

Date: January 31

Time: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Race Course Ground, Colombo

Where to watch live

TV: Not available

Live streaming: CLICK HERE.

Live score: Twitter.