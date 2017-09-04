The FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers are going on in full swing across the globe, including South America. A mouth-watering clash awaits us as Brazil are set to face hosts Colombia at Metropolitano Roberto Melendez on Tuesday (September 5).

Can things get any bigger than this in South America? Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup, but they will be eager to beat Colombia and further strengthen their stance as the continent's best.

Colombia have been brilliant in the qualifiers so far, as they lie second in the table with 25 points. One might be surprised with their standings as teams like Argentina, Chile and Uruguay are below them. Take nothing away from them, Colombia have been one of the teams to watch with their good display, winning seven matches so far.

However, Colombia, who drew against Venezuela 0-0 in their last encounter, understand Brazil are a different breed altogether and need to play out of their skin to beat the Samba boys. They will need all their star players to come to the fore and deliver an A class game against Brazil to stun the visitors.

The home team will be hoping to put on a show, which will push them into a firm position to directly qualify for World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Brazil have been brilliant, after their first loss against Chile in October 2015. Ever since, they are unbeaten in 14 2018 World Cup qualifier contests. They are growing from strength to strength, and with players like Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho shining, Brazil are proving why they will be the team to beat at the quadrennial showpiece event.

Colombia vs Brazil schedule Date: Wednesday, 6 September in India @ 2 am IST. TV: Sony Ten 2

The Samba boys beat Colombia in their last encounter in 2016, and will be gunning to achieve a similar result on Tuesday. It is not only about their offence, which has been strong, their defence also needs to be applauded. They have only conceded one goal and scored 21 in their last seven matches, which will scare Colombia.

Having said that, it all depends on the 90 minutes, where Brazil and Colombia will put their best feet forward. If Brazil take it easy against their opponents, expect Colombia to take advantage and stun the table toppers.