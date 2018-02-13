At least five people were killed and 11 others injured in a blast that took place during the maintenance works of a ship at Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday. According to reports, the explosion was reported on a drilling vessel of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) named Sagar Bhushan.

The blast took place at around 10:45 am.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also expressed his grief over the shipyard blast

CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the tragedy in Cochin Shipyard. He offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) February 13, 2018

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India has expressed his condolences for the deceased and has also ordered a probe.

Shocked by unfortunate blast at Cochin Shipyard where 4 people have died. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I have spoken to MD,Cochin Shipyard n asked him to provide all necessary medical support to victims n to initiate immed inquiry with help of concerned agencies — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 13, 2018

The fire has been brought under control.

"The mishap happened at the dry dock of the shipyard. Five deaths have been confirmed. The situation is under control and an investigation is on to find out how the blast took place," Hindustan Times quoted Cochin Police Commissioner MV Dinesh as saying. Latest reports have said that efforts are being made to rescue two people who are trapped in the ship.

Most of the injured have suffered more than 50 percent burns.

The report also said that the cause of the deaths is suffocation and burns.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Kevin and Ramshad, reported Ultra News. However, IBTimes India is yet to receive any official confirmation.

The initial probe reveals that the blast occurred in a water tank of the ship.

The ship was docked at the Cochin shipyard for repairs.

The injured people have been taken to nearby Medical Trust Hospital.

The ship, which was built in 1987, has a gross tonnage of 11,103 and deadweight tonnage of 9,113.

This is a developing story.