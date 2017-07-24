The central government is reviewing plans to put in place a regulator for chartered accountants (CAs) —the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) as it seeks to rein in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for its perceived failure in enforcing discipline.

It's been years since CAs have been opposing a regulator proposed in the Companies Act, 2013, fearing the body would encroach on its own ground. But now the real fear lies with the new regulatory authority—NFRA, which might have harsh investigative and punitive powers.

The new agency -which can have up to 15 members, including the chairman - is mandated to advise on issues related to audit and accounting standards and be the regulator for the profession.

Earlier this month, on July 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong warning during his speech on the foundation day of ICAI. During his address, the PM unambiguously laid his finger on the nation's CAs as the prime facilitators of black money generation, reported The Economic Times.

He said, in a most threatening tone, that "evidence against three lakh firms had been unearthed through data mining and that one lakh companies had been struck off the register of companies. He wondered who could facilitate such activities and certified such companies' accounts".

The new regulator may soon be constituted and NFRA will be equipped with punitive powers—like the power to investigate, both suo motu or when referred to it by the central government into the matters of professional or other misconduct committed by any member or firm of chartered accountants registered under the Chartered Accountants Act.

It will have powers equivalent to a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure while trying a suit.

The Economic Times reported that if NFRA finds professional or other misconduct, it can impose a minimum penalty on individuals of Rs 1 lakh which can extend to five times the fees received by a CA. In the case of firms, the minimum penalty will be Rs 10 lakh which can extend to ten times of the fees received.

Corporate balance sheets cannot be trusted, because sometimes, CAs will put their signature on any fiction for a price. Not just this, helping businesses evade taxes is the main service many of them offer, something that the PM referred to in his speech on the foundation day of ICAI.

Some in the CA community have felt that one cannot stop this practice, unless CAs are randomly assigned to businesses every year by a transparent process.