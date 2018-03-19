In a horrifying accident, a Cirque du Soleil aerialist fell to his death during a performance in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The 38-year-old French performer named Yann Arnaud suffered serious injuries after he fell onto the stage while performing a new aerial act. He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Daniel Lamarre, the president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement, "The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann's family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together."

You can watch the video here.

WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THE CONTENTS OF THIS VIDEO DISTURBING.

The company is said to be working with local authorities to investigate the matter. The last two shows, which were scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay Sunday, were canceled.

Suits actor Patrick J Adams has taken to Twitter to express his condolence to the late performer's family as he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about @yann_arnaud - my family and I had the honor of seeing @Cirque's #Volta months ago and we met the incredible cast afterwards. They were pure light and joy. My heart goes out to all of them and to Yann's wife and two daughters."