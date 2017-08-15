Around 2,50,000 cine workers and employees went on an indefinite strike from August 15 with a number of long pending demands on the chart. While this strike may affect the industry badly, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movies that are likely to be impacted the most.

Under the aegis of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), nearly 2,50,000 spot boys, junior artists and workers have sat on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

Their demands include hike in increment, fixed regular payments, and proper safety measures on sets among others. The protestors have alleged that the workers are made to work for more than eight hours, and no adequate security measures are taken.

FWICE president, Birendra Nath Tiwari told News Republic that the producers had promised to increase the increments of workers by 13 percent in 2015, but nothing happened. The report also said that it is Shah Rukh's Dwarf movie and Deepika's Padmavati that are likely to be affected by the strike if it continues for too long.

To be directed by Aanand L Rai, the untitled SRK movie is still under pre-production process and is likely to go on floors soon. On the other side, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has gone to the floors long back.

However, in the absence of the cine workers and employees, shooting of both the movies is likely to be disrupted. Both the projects are much anticipated. This is the first time that Shah Rukh will play the character of a dwarf in a movie, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma among others.

On the other side, Padmavati will feature Deepika in the titular role, besides Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh.