Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II movie Dunkirk had a press junket over the weekend in Los Angeles. And, as soon as the social media embargo lifted, the early reactions from the critics have made their way online.

While the film quickly racked up rave reviews, critics also explained that how little dialogue Nolan used in the film but yet it turned out to be a masterpiece.

Dunkirk revolves around the 1942's infamous Operation Dynamo when thousands of soldiers from Britain, Belgium, Canada, and France were evacuated from the Dunkirk harbour as they were surrounded by the Nazi forces.

Along with Hans Zimmer's beautiful score, Dunkirk features a stellar cast including Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, and James D'Arcy. The movie is slated to be released on July 21, 2017.

Take a look at some of the early reactions from the critics.

30 seconds in, Nolan once again delivers a spectacular edge-of-your-seat opening sequence. And then it just keeps upping the tension — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2017

Dunkirk is thrilling, beautiful & a must in 70mm IMAX - but it's also hard to ignore that it has zero distinctive personalities/characters. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) July 10, 2017

Dunkirk is edge of your seat filmmaking that’s fully realized in @IMAX. Can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like it. See this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/7F10lnBB5U — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2017

DUNKIRK is fantastic. Truly thrilling from first to last second. A heartbreaking, heart-pounding, nail-biting offering. Nolan fans, rejoice. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) July 10, 2017

#Dunkirk packs a wallop but VERY different Nolan movie. Def see on IMAX. Tom Hardy has 10 lines & is amazing. Harry Styles can act people!!! pic.twitter.com/uyG6rR0NV1 — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) July 10, 2017

FWIW I thought DUNKIRK was heads above most everything else this year. Pure, maximum cinema. All sea and sky and Rylance. — Jake Coyle (@jakecoyleAP) July 10, 2017

Harry Styles & DUNKIRK cast deliver powerful performances as they react to the insane practical effects & sets.



Beyond immersive. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/VXLdG22cRh — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) July 10, 2017

DUNKIRK: intense! 3 intercutting stories on 3 time frames. Almost a silent film, w/ incredible score. May be divisive. I LOVED. See 70mm! pic.twitter.com/E6Xga21Skm — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) July 10, 2017

