Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II movie Dunkirk had a press junket over the weekend in Los Angeles. And, as soon as the social media embargo lifted, the early reactions from the critics have made their way online.

While the film quickly racked up rave reviews, critics also explained that how little dialogue Nolan used in the film but yet it turned out to be a masterpiece.

Dunkirk revolves around the 1942's infamous Operation Dynamo when thousands of soldiers from Britain, Belgium, Canada, and France were evacuated from the Dunkirk harbour as they were surrounded by the Nazi forces.

Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk movie
Along with Hans Zimmer's beautiful score, Dunkirk features a stellar cast including Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, and James D'Arcy. The movie is slated to be released on July 21, 2017.

