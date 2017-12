With the festive spirit and a mood for merrymaking, Bollywood celebrities celebrate Christmas in style.

From Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna dancing around the tree in Cape Town, Varun Dhawan being with the kids and being their Santa, Salman Khan posing with Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan attending Saif Ali Khan's Christmas bash, Ranveer Singh's festive Instagram pictures, Deepika Padukone's first ever midnight mass to Katrina Kaif's house party with Alia Bhatt -- there was a mix of everything on the Christmas eve.

Apart from these, Karan Johar partied hard with Amrita Arora, Kiran Rao, Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Malaika Arora Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Angad Bedi.

Check out the pictures and videos from a starry Christmas eve here:

merry with katy ? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya ... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:31am PST

? #holidays #merrychristmas A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 24, 2017 at 4:09pm PST