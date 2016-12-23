If you thought Christmas is a day of complete celebration in every sector, think again! Ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, the football teams and the cricket teams undergo their training, journalists have no day off as well, and American sports is active as ever on December 25.
Nothing different this time as well. The National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association [NBA] will be in action on Christmas 2016, with some major matches coming up on the D-Day. Some get up early on Christmas morning, some tend to get up only around the afternoon...after a loooong Christmas Eve.
Nevertheless, waking up to enthralling sports is something everyone enjoys. While there will be no soccer or cricket or tennis or UFC action as such, NFL and NBA alone can make your Sunday, if you are a sports fanatic!
Here is the list of matches going LIVE on Christmas 2016
NBA
Boston CELTICS vs New York KNICKS
Time: 12 pm EST
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Golden State WARRIORS vs Cleveland CAVALIERS
Time: 2.30 pm EST
Venue: Quicken Loans Arena
Chicago BULLS vs San Antonio SPURS
Time: 5 pm EST
Venue: AT&T Center
Minnesota TIMBERWOLVES vs Oklahoma City THUNDER
Time: 8 pm EST
Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Los Angeles CLIPPERS vs Los Angeles LAKERS
Time: 10.30 pm EST
Venue: Staples Centre
NFL
Baltimore RAVENS at Pittsburgh STEELERS
Time: 4.30 pm EST
Venue: Heinz Field
Denver BRONCOS at Kansas City CHIEFS
Time: 8.30 pm EST
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium