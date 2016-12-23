If you thought Christmas is a day of complete celebration in every sector, think again! Ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, the football teams and the cricket teams undergo their training, journalists have no day off as well, and American sports is active as ever on December 25.

Nothing different this time as well. The National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association [NBA] will be in action on Christmas 2016, with some major matches coming up on the D-Day. Some get up early on Christmas morning, some tend to get up only around the afternoon...after a loooong Christmas Eve.

Nevertheless, waking up to enthralling sports is something everyone enjoys. While there will be no soccer or cricket or tennis or UFC action as such, NFL and NBA alone can make your Sunday, if you are a sports fanatic!

Here is the list of matches going LIVE on Christmas 2016

NBA

Boston CELTICS vs New York KNICKS

Time: 12 pm EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Golden State WARRIORS vs Cleveland CAVALIERS

Time: 2.30 pm EST

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena

Chicago BULLS vs San Antonio SPURS

Time: 5 pm EST

Venue: AT&T Center

Minnesota TIMBERWOLVES vs Oklahoma City THUNDER

Time: 8 pm EST

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Los Angeles CLIPPERS vs Los Angeles LAKERS

Time: 10.30 pm EST

Venue: Staples Centre

NFL

Baltimore RAVENS at Pittsburgh STEELERS

Time: 4.30 pm EST

Venue: Heinz Field

Denver BRONCOS at Kansas City CHIEFS

Time: 8.30 pm EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium