Chris Gayle has not played for West Indies since April 2016 but the West Indies opener has been recalled to the squad for the one-off T20 match against India on Sunday. The team will be led by Carlos Brathwaite.

With the return of flamboyant Gayle, all eyes will be on the left-hander who is one of the best T20 players in the world having scored massive franchise runs in all corners of the globe. Gayle replaced Lendl Simmons, who was below par for West Indies in their last T20 series against Afghanistan.

Gayle has scored 1,519 runs in 50 T20 matches so far, and he will be keen to add some more runs when he faces the strong Indian team at Sabina Park.

"We welcome Chris back to the T20 squad. He is the most prolific batsman in this format and will add value to our team at the top of the order. He will get the chance to play on his home ground and against a top-quality Indian team," Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies' chairman of selectors, said.

However, it is not only about Gayle, all other players in the team need to deliver the goods. They are the world champions in the T20 format for a reason, and they will be eager to prove that against India. Players like Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Brathwaite and Samuel Badree are genuine match-winners, keen to send India home with a loss.

The Men in Blue might also look upon this match as a chance to take revenge as they were kicked out of the World T20 at home by West Indies. Such things make for an interesting T20 match on Sunday.