The Chris Brown-Soulja Boy feud is spreading like wildfire since the latter is in no mood to stop provoking Brown. The episode started on Tuesday, January 3, when Boy said on Twitter that Brown had called out against him for liking an Instagram post of Karrueche Tran. The two then went on taking digs at each other on various medium -- Twitter, Instagram and NSFW videos and the feud snowballed.

Chris Brown-Soulja Boy feud: Karrueche Tran gets involved in the nasty twitter beef

The 'Crank That' singer took the fight way too far as he also involved Rihanna in it. In a video he shared and which is now deleted from his Instagram account, the rapper claimed that he had slept with Rihanna some six-seven years ago.

According to the video, shared by Hollywood Life in a report, Boy revealed that he and Rihanna were in a hotel room when Brown called him to ask if Rihanna and he were together and having sex. "Nobody would have known...if it wasn't for you. You're and idiot. You exposed yourself. Now everybody knows I had both of your bitches," he said.

The rapper also added that he would have not talked about the incident if it weren't for Brown. The rapper brought a dirty twist to it when he bragged about having to take Chris's 'b**ches.'

The gossip website also reported that Rihanna is angry with Brown for blasting Karrueche Tran on Instagram. But a source told the website that Rihanna is trying her best to keep away from the feud.

"But she will never forget what a true friend Soulja has always been to her. She definitely wants Soulja to stop all that chest pumping and gang banging, but she respects how much he loves women, how he treats them. He's always been a real friend to her and has always been so sweet and kind to her. She loves that about him," the source said.