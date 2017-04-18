Singer Chris Brown could end up facing assault charges after he allegedly "sucker punched" a photographer at a nightclub in Tampa, Florida. The incident happened early Monday when Brown had a disagreement with the photographer over some photos.

Brown was in Florida to perform at a show on Sunday night at Amalie Arena. After the concert, Brown along with his entourage went to the 11,000-square-foot Aja Channelside club at around 1 am on Monday for a paid performance. During the performance, the club's in-house photographer Bennie Vines Jr tried taking some photos, but Brown's team stopped him from taking photos, TMZ reported.

Later, the photographer was taking crowd photos from behind when Brown was in the DJ booth. According to the photographer, Brown noticed him taking snaps, jumped over a couch and punched him in the face. A video, recorded on Monday, shows Brown punching an unseen person in a dark corner.

According to TMZ, police were called, but Brown had left the club by that time. The blow left the photographer with busted lips. He is now prepping for a lawsuit against the singer.

Meanwhile, Aja Channelside club confirmed the incident on their official Facebook page. The statement on Facebook states that Brown assaulted the photographer and assault charges were pressed.

Read the official statement below: