Rihanna has always been good to Chris Brown and that could be the reason for him to be very optimistic about a reunion with her.

People close to Breezy have already claimed that he is not happy to see RiRi with her new boy friend and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. According to an industry insider, it is self torturing for the American rapper to see his former lover with other men.

"Chris has never gotten over Rihanna, and he says he never will. She's the standard he holds all other women to, and he still misses her and thinks about her pretty much every day. Seeing photos of Rihanna out with other men stings like crazy, and Chris can't help torturing himself with thoughts of 'what if," the source told Hollywood Life.

Also read Chris Brown's documentary REVEALS details of the night when he assaulted Rihanna

But the Party singer seems to have not lost hopes of rekindling romance with the Barbadian singer. The insider claimed that he is looking forward to the day they get back together and start a family. "Chris believes that they will be together again one day, sometime in the future — that they're soulmates and meant for each other," source said.

However, the Diamond hit maker could be too busy to think about her ex-boyfriend. She is head over heels for her new beau and the only thing that bothers her now is their conflicting schedules, which makes it hard for them to spend time together.

"When he is there he treats her like a queen, but then he can be hot and cold and put her on the back burner too. It's confusing and frustrating to Rihanna. She is disappointed that she is not his top priority when they are together but she forgives him because she is falling in love with him," an insider said.