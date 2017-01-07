Hailand Grounds in Guntur is decked up for the pre-release event of Chiranjeevi's comeback movie Khaidi No 150. The city wore a festive look and the makers have made grand arrangements for the function where the audio of the Telugu movie is expected to be formally out on Saturday, January 7.

Bairavaa, Khaidi No 150, GPSK, Shatamanam Bhavati: Advance booking opens for US premieres

Huge cut-outs of Chiranjeevi and banners wishing all the success for Khaidi No 150 are seen in most of the streets in Khaidi No 150, which proves the craze around the movie. The entire film unit is expected to be in attendance to promote the Telugu flick.

Chiranjeevi's brother and actor Pawan Kalyan is said to be the special guest at the pre-release event of Khaidi No 150. His presence is a major attraction at the Telugu event. Apart from the power star, many other popular celebrities will be reportedly be a part of the event.

The makers have organised the function in Guntur after cancelling the initial plan to have the audio-launch event in Vijayawada on January 4.

Khaidi No 150 marks Chiranjeevi's comeback to acting after a gap of nine years. The mega star was seen in cameos in this period, but had refused to be a full-time actor after taking a plunge into politics.

Chiranjeevi took ample time to select the right script for his comeback film. But as he could not come across a satisfactory subject, he decided to star in the Telugu remake of blockbuster Tamil film Kaththi, which has Vijay and Samantha in the leads.

VV Vinayak, who had earlier directed Chiranjeevi in Tagore, has helmed the movie, which is produced by Chiru's son Ram Charan. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead and Shriya Saran plays a key role.

Khaidi No 150 has Devi Sri Prasad's music, Rathnavelu's cinematography and Gowtham Raju's editing. It will hit the screens on January 11 in India.