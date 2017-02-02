Megastar Chiranjeevi and power star Pawan Kalyan are teaming up for director Trivikram Srinivas' next movie, producer T Subbirami Reddy (TSR) announced.

Subbarami Reddy has released a statement, saying that he would produce Trivikram Srinivas' next directorial venture, which will feature Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles. The mega brothers have earlier appeared in guest roles in each other's movies, but this the first time they will play full-fledged roles in a film together.

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his comeback to acting in January with Khaidi No 150, which has achieved blockbuster success at the box office. Subbarami Reddy, who has produced eight films in Hindi, Telugu and Sanskrit languages, decided to return to film production after seeing Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150.

"After watching Chiranjeevi garu in 'Khaidi No 150', I felt that I should return to producing movies as well," he says. "Then I felt that Trivikram is the best director to make this movie. Today I met Trivikram for the second time at my residence and finalised the movie. I am happy to announce that I would be producing this mega movie with the association of another great producer C Ashwini Dutt."

Subbirami Reddy's announcement has come as a big surprise to people in the industry as well as fans of the mega family. The teaming up of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan has been the most-awaited combination for Telugu film buffs. Idlebrain Jeevi ‏tweeted: "T Subbirami Reddy announces a film with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan acting together in Trivikram's direction. A casting coup, in deed!!"

This multi-starrer project will be bankrolled by Subbirami Reddy, along with producer Aswini Dutt. BA Raju tweeted: "T Subbirami Reddy along with Aswini Dutt to produce a Multi-starrer with Megastar Chiranjeevi-Powerstar PawanKalyan in Trivikram's direction."

Trivikram Srinivas has already signed up a project with Pawan Kalyan, who will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde and Keerthy Suresh in the film. The actor and director have also announced production of actor Nithin's upcoming movie. Reports suggest that Trivikram will also come up with a film with Junior NTR. The makers of this new project are yet to reveal details of when it will materialise.