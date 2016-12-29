China have entered the football scene with a firm determination — sign all the top players in the world in an effort to reach the level of the Premier League and La Liga. In 2016, they made that ambition clear and spent the cash lavishly.

With just a couple of days remaining for the year to end, Chinese Super League made yet another statement by signing former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez. Earlier this month, Chelsea hotshot Oscar also made his move to the Asian league.

What exactly is going on? Well, China are turning attention completely when it comes to football and how! News reports have come in that even famed Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg is their next target.

Here is the list of the top buys from Chinese Super League in 2016