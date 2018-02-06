Chinese New Year, which is also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, is just around the corner. Chinese people from across the globe are getting ready to say goodbye to the Year Of The Rooster in 10 days time.

Preparations to welcome the New Year will begin on Thursday, February 8, and it will last for a week. During this period, people decorate their houses, buy new clothes and prepare greetings for their loved ones.

When is Chinese New Year 2018?

There is no exact date for the New Year. Every year it is observed on the first day of the lunar calendar. This year it falls on Friday, February 16.

How is it celebrated?

The New Year celebrations will begin on the New Year's Eve with a family reunion, which will be followed by greetings and blessings for the loved ones. The celebration lasts for 15 days and ends with the Lantern festival, which will be held from February 27 to March 2.

Which animal will replace the Year Of The Rooster?

The Dog will be replacing Rooster this year and it is believed to be the eleventh of all zodiac animals. Apart from 2018, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2006 are also the Years Of The Dog.

Who are the popular people born in the Dog Year?

People who are born in the Year Of The Dog are said to be loyal, honest, trustworthy and reliable. Some of the famous people born in the Dog Year include US President Donald Trump, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Mother Teresa, Bill Clinton, Madonna, George W Bush, Benjamin Franklin and Alec Baldwin.

How to find out the Chinese Zodiac sign?