After the three-hour crossover featuring Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Justice, the fourth instalment of the Chicago series by executive producer Dick Wolf – Chicago Justice is all set to premiere on NBC.

The show was previewed during the crossover on March 1 and will now showcase the story of the law and order in Chicago. The storyline of each episode will be influenced by cases, politics and the media.

The solo premiere episode, titled Uncertainty Principle, will see the return of Richard Brooks as Paul Robinette. The episode will feature Robinette returning to Chicago to defend Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins).

Plot:

Stone and the State's Attorney team investigate the chain of events following the arrest and death of a young man, ultimately seeking charges against police, fire department and medical personnel, only to have a recalcitrant Grand Jury indict a single individual: Officer Kevin Atwater. Paul Robinette defends Atwater.

Synopsis poses a lot of questions in viewers mind. Why is the State Attorney Office going after a cast member of Chicago PD? Is it going get very ugly? The answers lie in Chicago Justice episode 2.

The preview episode introduced Chicago fans to the cast of Chicago Justice. The crossover episode saw the first case handled by Assistant State's Attorney Peter Stone. In the episode, Stone fights to prosecute an accused behind the Kimball warehouse fire that killed 39 people. Through the episode, Stone heads out to seek concrete evidence and it is finally revealed that Dylan started the fire to take revenge against one of the victims. After further cross-examination, the 39 people who died in the fire are served justice.

The three-hour crossover showed Chicago Fire and Chicago PD setting a premiere stage for Chicago Justice. The Chicago PD spinoff airs every Sunday on NBC.

When to watch episode 2: March 5

What time: 9 PM EST

Where to watch: NBC

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Chicago Justice episode 2 online:

Chicago Justice Season 1 Episode 2 Live Stream

Chicago Justice Season 1 Episode 2 Watch Online