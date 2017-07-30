India cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted a picture of himself and his son playing chess on Thursday on Facebook. Soon after he posted the image, a section of netizens started trolling him saying playing chess was against Islam.

Some even went to the extent of calling it haram. Earlier, the player also faced Twitterati's when he shared photos of him performing a Surya Namaskar.

Kaif, however, took the 'chess' bounce head on. The player took to Twitter, to give his side of the story.

"Chess is a wonderful game. Passing on your learnings is not a crime, especially of the game which has been India's own invention and followed from centuries. Chess has taught me spontaneity, presence of mind in and to strategize at an early age. It has made me come out winner in many situations on the field and life," Kaif tweeted.

When u are playing a sport,its one of d best ways to break barriers of caste, creed,religion.Wish everyone plays more.#SportsBeyondReligion pic.twitter.com/RSwkJMMoAB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 30, 2017

This is not the first time an Indian cricketer got caught in the troll web. Irfan Pathan posted an image with his wife a couple of weeks back. And Safa Baig's nail polish irked some fundamentalists and a troll avalanche followed.

Mohammed Shami and his wife were also trolled after sharing an image last year where the latter was seen not wearing a hijab. Shami was at the receiving end for his wife's choice of dress. Kaif, during the time, came out in support of the speedster.