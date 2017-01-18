While all eyes were on Salman Khan's Arms Act case verdict, shocking news of a celebrity arrest made the headlines on Wednesday, January 18. According to ANI, Hyderabad Police filed a rape case against the producer of hit Bollywood film Chennai Express, Karim Morani, on Wednesday afternoon. No further details have been released by police.

Hyderabad: Police register a rape case against Film Producer Karim Morani — ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017

Associated with Rohit Shetty's 2013 hit movie, Morani is known to be a close associate of actor Shah Rukh Khan. He has also produced Bollywood movies Ra.One, Yodha and Dum. He was also associated with SRK's Happy New Year and Dilwale.

Morani is also one-third the brains behind Cineyug Entertainment, a Mumbai-based production and event company. This is not the first time that he has been accused of a crime. Morani was also sent to judicial custody for involvement in the 2G scam.

Chennai Express featured Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, and was made with a budget of Rs 75 crore. The blockbuster movie earned about 170 percent profit.

More details about the rape case arrest are awaited. Stay tuned.