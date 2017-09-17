Chelsea host Arsenal in what is expected to be a mouth-watering Premier League 2017/18 clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 17.

The defending champions, after having had a rough start — a 3-2 loss to Burnley in the opener — have managed to bounce back strongly. Antonio Conte's side conquered Wembley by outclassing Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last month, after which it came up with an impressive show during a 2-0 win over Everton before the international break.

Chelsea will be heading into their third home game of the ongoing league season on a high, having thrashed Champions League minnows Qarabag 6-0 at the Bridge on Wednesday, September 13.

The Blues will miss summer signing Danny Drinkwater, who continues to sit out after missing the wins against Leicester City and Qarabag due to a calf injury. Midfielder Eden Hazard thus is in line to start for the first time this league season.

The focus will be on Spanish import Alvaro Morata, who has had a bright start to his Premier League stint with three goals from two matches. The 24-year-old hitman will be eager to make an impact at home against the Gunners, who have been defensively sloppy so far.

On the other hand, Arsene Wenger's men have been quite inconsistent early in the season. Wins against Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth did come their way, but they were blanked by Liverpool 4-0 before the international break.

Arsenal need to be defensively disciplined in order to avoid another humiliation as Hazard's inclusion will boost the home side's attacking capabilities.

The visitors rested quite a few of their stars, including Alexandre Lacazette, Petr Cech and Mesut Ozil, during their 3-1 win over Cologne on Friday, September 15, and thus will have a few fresh legs for the much-anticipated encounter on Sunday.

Having not won a league game at the Bridge in the last six seasons, Wenger's men need to be on top of their game if they are to test the holders.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

Chelsea vs Arsenal will begin at 12:30pm GMT, 1:30pm local time and 6pm IST.