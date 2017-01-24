After recent reports came up that Chelsea No 1 keeper Thibaut Courtois wants to move back to Madrid to be closer to his girlfriend and daughter and with the Belgium shot stopper confident that Real Madrid will make an offer for him over the summer with Keylor Navas not in the best of form, senior players at Chelsea have urged Antonio Conte to sign Joe Hart as his replacement.

Joe Hart who joined Italian club Torino on a season long loan deal from Manchester City after Pep Guardiola deemed him not good enough to play under him has rediscovered his best form again at Torino, but despite that it is highly unlikely that he will become Manchester City's No 1 keeper again.

It was rumoured that Torino might consider signing Joe Hart on a permanent deal after his initial one year loan deal, but Torino club president said that it will be impossible to sign him permanently because his wages are too much for the Italian side. Chelsea, however, will be able to afford him.

It is unlikely that Manchester City will be willing to sell Joe Hart to a Premier League rival, but if Hart has the opportunity to play at the top most level in football and with one of the best clubs in England, he might take things into his own hands and push for a move.

During his time at Manchester City, Joe Hart won the Premier League twice, the League Cup twice and the FA Cup once so it's fair to say that the England has a lot of experience in the Premier League and has certainly established himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League in recent years.

If Thibaut Courtois were to leave Chelsea in the summer, Antonio Conte will have to make a move for Joe Hart quickly as Liverpool and West Ham have also shown an interest in signing the goalkeeper.