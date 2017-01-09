Even after Chelsea's recent FA Cup victory against Peterborough, in which their new signing Michy Batshuayi scored, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte still seems unconvinced about the Belgian strikers ability. He is now targeting a move for Swansea's striker and one of his former players from Juventus -- Fernando Llorente.

Fernando Llorente and Antonio Conte won the Serie A title together back in 2014 and Conte believes that Llorente will be the ideal back up for Diego Costa. Llorente has played at the top most level in football getting his breakthrough at Athletic Bilbao. Then he moved to Juventus where he won 3 Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and was a runner up in the 2014-15 Champions League season. After that, he moved to Seville the following year where he spent just a year winning the Europa League.

So it's fair to say that Llorente has a lot of experience and his experience will go a long way if he were to join Chelsea. However, it's highly unlikely that Llorente will get a lot of first team action with Diego Costa in such amazing form at the moment.

Fernando Llorente who has scored six goals in 17 appearances for Swansea so far might just consider a move to Chelsea considering he will get to play at one of the best clubs in the world again. While it's not clear as to whether Chelsea are looking for a loan deal or a permanent move, they will offer Michy Batshuayi just to increase their chances of getting him.

Meanwhile, Swansea, who are battling relegation at the foot of the Premier League table, might be reluctant to sell Llorente considering he has been one of their better players this season. In a press conference earlier today, Antonio Conte decided not to talk about either of the two players.

"I repeat always in the same, in this period - I don't like to talk about players of the other teams because it is not respectful to the player and for the team" Express UK quoted the Chelsea manager as saying.