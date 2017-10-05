Saif Ali Khan's latest release Chef has been getting rave reviews from the critics. Remake of the Hollywood movie by the same name, Chef is being appreciated for its story and performances.

Starring Saif and Padmapriya Janakiraman, Chef is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood film by the same title, which had featured Jon Favreau in the lead role. As the original movie was a critically acclaimed one, similar magic was being expected from Saif-starrer as well.

And looks like Saif and his team have lived up to the expectations. Chef has been premiered in some parts of the globe, and critics are praising the movie big time. The initial reviews are all in favour of the film.

The critics have applauded the flick for its engaging narration, good performances and light humour. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is a movie about a chef played by Saif, who is very passionate about his work. Padmapriya plays his ex wife who got a divorce from him. However, they still share good relationship, and are connected by their son portrayed by Svar Kamble.

In the quest to follow his passion of cooking, Saif somehow realises that he has missed out on other important things in life like loving and spending time with his son. How he later does that and what all problems arise out of it, make the crux of the story.

The critics are mighty impressed by Saif's latest release as they say that Chef is a wonderful and entertaining remake of the 2014 film. Check some of the reviews on Chef by critics:

Gulf News: While it has been handled maturely, it would have been gratifying to know why they split and got divorced. Their estrangement had no riveting back story. But that shouldn't stand in your way of enjoying this heart-warming drama. It's modern, funny and leaves you hungry for more.

Faridoon Shahryar: If a fine story,engaging narrative,earthy real setting,lifelike performances,subtle sense of humour charms u then u'd really like #Chef Enjoy!

KRK: If you want to watch good film on Father-Son relationship, then you should watch #Chef which is releasing tomorrow.

Abhishek Parihar: I am almost Certain Now that #Chef is gonna be a surprise Hit in Multiplexes at least. The Movie has a lot of emotional meat

Umair Sandhu: First Review #Chef from UAE ! One of the Best Film of the Year. #SaifAliKhan gave Career Best Performance ever. Must Watch ! 3.5*/5*

Bollywood Hungama: On the whole, CHEF is a feel good cerebral entertainer that charms you with its simplicity.

Chef is a sweet, slice-of-life film. Worth a watch — Meena Iyer (@Meena_Iyer) October 4, 2017

Family, relationships, life & several imp ingredients beautifuly served in one dish, #Chef. It's DELICIOUS. It gives satisfactory feeling❤ — Raghuvendra Singh (@raghuvendras) October 4, 2017

This #Chef makes you fall in love with food and family all over again.Go watch. @RajaMenon @Abundantia_Ent — bharati dubey (@bharatidubey) October 4, 2017