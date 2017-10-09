Saif Ali Khan has added another debacle to the list of flops with his recently released film Chef. The movie proved a disaster at the box office. The film, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, could earn only a meagre Rs 4 crore on its opening weekend.

Chef, the official remake of American film released in 2014 by the same name, has apparently failed to hit the right chord with the viewers. It saw only 10-15 per cent occupancy on the day of its release. The movie's morning shows also got cancelled in several cinemas owing to the absence of audience.

Bollywood trade analysts like Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta, Joginder Tuteja and Girish Johar were also disappointed and shocked with the overall performance of Chef. They criticised the content of the film as well. Film critics also had their share in slamming Saif Ali Khan's film which had nothing new to offer.

Even Saif Ali Khan's star power couldn't pull the audiences to the theatres which is one thing the actor should be worrying about.

#Chef is a DISASTER... Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 4 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2017

There's no denying that 2017 has proven as one of the most unlucky years for Bollywood. Only a handful of movies managed to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark among the pack of films released so far in the year. Others were invariably rejected by the moviegoers.

It is now time for the Hindi film industry to think out of the box and come up with good, original and sensible scripts rather than feeding viewers with remakes. Wake up Bollywood.