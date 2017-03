The Karnataka government, during the Budget Session on Wednesday (March 15), announced that the additional excise on liquor has been completely abolished.

The state government has also lifted Value Added tax (VAT) charges on beer, wine, feni and hard liquor.

During budget session Karnataka govt abolishes additional excise on liquor; VAT on beer, wine, feni & hard liquor lifted. pic.twitter.com/EhKR0reYxK — ANI (@ANI_news) March 15, 2017

More details are awaited.