It's officially Google's 19th Birthday on Wednesday, September 27, and Google is celebrating it with a Doodle. Google's special Doodle for the day is a spinning wheel that offers nineteen of the most memorable games from Doodle's past.

Google has been experimenting with its Doodle since quite a long time by offering different Doodles on special occasions, such as birthdays of famous personalities, whenever you clicked on the Doodle it takes you to the information related to that person. And the spinning-wheel Doodle, its birthday the special, is real fun. All you need to do is click on the spinner and it randomly chooses a game from an assortment of 19 interactive games from the past 19 years.

All the 19 games are simple interactive games that you could play right away. Google has made sure that all these games have something historical about them such as musical puzzle game celebrating Beethoven's 245th birthday. It has also added a brand-new Snake game to its search box, which pops up below every time you type the term "Snake" in the search box. There's also a game of tic-tac-toe that comes up when you type the term "tic tac toe" in the search box.

Apart from these games, there is an interactive game of Cricket and an Earth Day quiz. You can play these games or simply have fun exploring the different games on offer by going to Google's homepage and clicking on the Doodle or by searching "Google birthday surprise spinner" on your Chrome browser. The best part about the spinning wheel is that you could spin it again and again if you don't like the game that it has randomly chosen for you.

The spinning-wheel also includes newer versions of classic games from the 90's and the 2010 Pac Man browser game, which you could play by either spinning the wheel or just by searching "pac man" on Chrome browser. In keeping with birthday party tradition, Google has also included a "Hit the Pinata" game. Time to sing "Happy Birthday Google."