If you are looking at buying a Tata car, perhaps this could be the right time. The carmaker luring buyers in India with great offers and bargains on its range of cars. Tata's Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan, Hexa SUV, Zest sedan, and Safari Strome SUV now come bundled with attractive benefits and discounts. These offers, however, are for a limited period only valid till November 25.

Safari Storme SUV tops the list with a whopping Rs 81,000 cash discount. Besides, the LX model of the SUV gets 100 percent financing. Tata's new Hexa is also reportedly getting benefits of up to Rs 78,000. This includes exchange offers, corporate benefits and insurance benefits.

The Tigor is also getting benefits of up to Rs 28,000. However, the Tiago gets only corporate benefit of Rs 2,000. The Tiago hatchback is undoubtedly one of the best models from Tata that has been posting healthy sales since its launch in the country.

The compact sedan Zest gets discounts of up to Rs 63,000 depending on the variants and the chosen colour.

Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz, Honda's City, Volkswagen's Vento and Skoda's Rapid have also incentives and offers that are appealing to many car buyers. The Ciaz, the premium sedan from the country's largest carmaker, gets benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. Honda's City is also getting offers and discounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 36,000. Volkswagen's Vento gets discounts of up to Rs 90,000 plus an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

Source: Carwale