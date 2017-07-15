A rare exhibition is underway in Hamam al-Qalil, a devastated neighbourhood in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul. The exhibits of combat vehicles and suicide bombs on wheels were launched at the Federal Police Headquarters and have vehicles captured during the operation.

The pictures show tracks and SUVs cannibalised and then plated with crude metal sheers to make armour cars by Islamic State terrorists. A lot of innovation has gone into making the metal contraptions accommodate weapons and explosives as well as disguise them.

The city was liberated recently by the US lead coalition forces that have been backing the Iraqi government soldiers in a protracted eight-month long operation against Islamic State (IS). The operation to retake the city of Mosul has caused civilian casualties and massive displacement.

Check out the vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants

A truck trailer with a turret inside that has been salvaged from a T-55 tanker.

The cars here have some kind of roofing rails used for improvised rocket-assisted ammunitions.

A suicide –bombers car that has been captured before completion. The body parts in the fronts have been stripped off.

A well-disguised tanker to survive the US-led coalition airstrikes.

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul.

Armoured bulldozers with plated sheet metal and having windows made of reinforced glass.