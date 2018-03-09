Swipe has done something which no other smartphone manufacturer has done so far. The smartphone maker has launched a new Elite Dual smartphone that offers a dual-camera setup at Rs. 3,999. This is the cheapest dual camera smartphone available in India.

"Keeping in mind the demand of today's customers, we have launched Elite Dual-Camera Smartphone in the market. This is the cheapest dual camera smartphone in the market," said Mr.Priyap Gandhi, founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies, at the launch of Elite Dual.

The phone comes with a sleek design and houses a 5-inch display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels along with scratch-resistant glass protection. The unique selling proposition of the smartphone houses dual camera-setup with the combination of 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors on the rear along with the auto-focus feature and LED Flash.

On the front, the phone sports a 5-megapixel camera sensor which also has a selfie flash. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB with microSD.

The Elite phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone is available on sale on Shopclues.

The smartphone offers connectivity option such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM card slot. It is available in black, gold and silver variants.

Swipe has also joined hands with Reliance Jio so that users can get an instant cashback of up to Rs. 2200 in the form of vouchers with the Jio Football offer.