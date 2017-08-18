The BBC has recently slammed Channel 4 for its 'cynical move' while scheduling their new cooking show The Great British Bake Off. As per BBC's accusation, Channel 4 has intentionally scheduled Bake Off against its new cooking program The Big Family Cooking Showdown, which will be hosted by GBBO winner Nadiya Hussein.

The BBC said in a statement: "Channel 4's decision to move Bake Off from its long-term traditional Wednesday slot will be a surprise to many viewers who may see this as a cynical move. We never intended for our new cookery show to clash with theirs.

"There is room for both and we don't, in this instance, see any public value in two public service broadcasters going head to head in this way. We will therefore move our show to Thursday in the best interest of viewers to avoid such a clash."

In response to that, Channel 4 has denied all the accusations as they said the decision about the time slot was taken months ago.

"We made the decision about where to schedule The Great British Bake Off a few months after acquiring it and we haven't moved it since then," Channel 4 said. "It is in the original Tuesday evening slot where the majority of past series have played."

The Great British Bake Off season 8 will be aired on Channel 4 since the channel nabbed the rights from the BBC in a £75 million deal last year.

Viewers can watch the first episode of the cooking program on Tuesday, August 29 at 8 pm ET. On the other side, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, which started from August 15 on BBC. However, following the epic clash between the two broadcasters, BBC has moved the show's slot to Thursday.