After all the goals and excuses from the losing managers, Leicester City are the only team from the English Premier League that remain in this season's Champions League.

Manchester City vs Monaco first leg highlights

Tottenham did not even make it past the group stages, Arsenal suffered their annual last-16 meltdown and Manchester City were blown away by a young Monaco side that had everyone asking for the days when the big clubs would keep their faith on talent rather than just big-money superstars.

Pep Guardiola, who has created many a superstar in his time as manager, was at the receiving end of a breathless performance from Monaco, who showed attacking verve and brilliant team defending to knock City out of the competition.

Monaco blitzed Manchester City in the first half, with the Premier League side unable to find an answer or keep the ball long enough to do any kind of damage.

Kylian Mbappe, who is looking like the superstar of the future with every passing game, opened the scoring for City in the eighth minute.

City looked stunned by that early goal and it only got worse when Fabinho doubled the lead just before the half hour.

With the aggregate score now tied at 5-5, Manchester City needed a goal to be in a position to make it to the quarterfinals. A performance like the one in the first 45 would not do, though, and they did come out in the second half looking much better.

The chances came and so did the goal, when Leroy Sane, who had a torrid time of it from a defensive standpoint, struck in the 71st minute, slotting home the rebound off a saved shot from Raheem Sterling.

Joy for City would last only six minutes, however, with Tiemoue Bakayoko scoring the deciding goal to send Monaco into the last-eight.

In the second game, Atletico Madrid eased into the quarterfinals of the Champions League, after playing out a goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Results: Champions League last 16 second leg:

Monaco 3-1 Manchester City (Monaco go through on the away goals rule after the tie ended up 6-6 on aggregate).

Scorers: Monaco: Kylian Mbappe 8, Fabinho 29, Tiemoue Bakayoko 77. Manchester City: Leroy Sane 71.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Atletico Madrid go through 4-2 on aggregate).