After the fairytale in the Premier League last season, it looks like Leicester City have decided to make it a campaign to remember in the Champions League this year. Without Claudio Ranieri, Leicester found a way to advance to the quarterfinals, at the expense of Sevilla in a drama-filled night at the King Power Stadium.

With a 2-1 deficit to overcome, Leicester knew keeping a clean sheet and finding those quick attacks, which led them to the Premier League title last season, would be important.

The home team set the tone for the game right from the off, pressing high and causing plenty of problems for Sevilla, by never really allowing them to settle.

While the Spanish side bossed possession again, this game showed the Leicester that everyone wanted to see – high tempo, untiring and full of quality up front.

Vardy led from the front in that department, but it was a defender who gave Leicester the opening goal of the night.

After Vardy won a freekick, Riyad Mahrez swung one in and Morgan was there to somehow bundle the ball home from close-range.

The 1-0 win was going to be enough for Leicester to go through to the quarterfinal on the away goals rule, but they needed one more, if not two, for insurance.

That would come early in the second half, with Marc Albrighton taking advantage of a poor clearance from Adil Rami to smash the ball home.

More drama would ensue, with Sevilla going down to ten men. Already on a yellow card, Nasri squared up with Vardy and after a bit of typical modern-day pretend headbutt, which saw the Leicester player show his acting skills, both players were shown a yellow card.

Nasri had to go, but Sevilla still found a way to come back into the tie when Vitolo was brought down inside the penalty box by Kasper Schmeichel with ten minutes remaining.

A goal for Sevilla would have meant the match going into extra time, but Schmeichel made up for his own mistake by stopping Steve Nzonzi from scoring the penalty.

In the other game, Juventus just had too much for FC Porto.