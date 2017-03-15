After an impressive first leg match at the Etihad stadium which saw Manchester City win 5-3, Monaco will be looking to turn things around in the second leg at Stade Louis II. Monaco need to score twice without conceding, if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

Also read: Champions League results

Leonardo Jardim has certainly turned things around for Monaco this season. Manchester City will find it tough to contain the Monaco attack as they are the top scorers in Europe's top five leagues, having scored 123 goals. Monaco have scored 12 goals since they last played City.

Monaco will be without Kamil Glik due to suspension while Gabriel Boschilia and Guido Carrillo are out with injury. Monaco might miss Radamel Falcao who is suffering from a slight hip injury. The Monaco manager is expecting another goal fest.

"He is feeling better now but we are not sure yet. We have to wait until tomorrow to take a decision. I am sure the two teams will respect their DNA because it is difficult to change the mentality of a team before a game. I think the two teams will attack and we can expect a lot of goals" ESPN quoted him as saying.

"We know we have to score at least two more but I think the individual quality of the City players is so dangerous they can score at any moment. So, to qualify I think we will need to score at least three goals.''

This is the 100th game for Pep Guardiola in Europe. Manchester City have a psychological edge as they have never lost to a French opposition in European competitions.

Manchester City have no new injuries or suspensions going into this game except for striker Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who are currently on the path to recovery. Meanwhile, Manchester City club captain Vincent Kompany is back from injury.

Guardiola is aware of the threat Monaco poses and wants his team to keep possession of the ball as much as possible.

"Take the ball and attack as much as possible is the only way I know to beat this type of team. If one team scores 124 goals and you are thinking about only defending for 90 minutes because we won one game 5-3, you kill yourself. Monaco are a team created to attack and our team is created to attack, or at least to score goals, so in that way it will be a great game. I invite people to come here and see a good game. I am pretty sure of that.''

Where to watch

The Champions League match between Monaco and Manchester City is set to start at 7.45pm GMT (2.45pm ET, 1.15am IST).

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Ten 1 HD and Ten 2. Live Streaming: Ten Sports Live.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

France: TV: Canal+ France.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live streaming: Fox Soccer 2 Go.

Africa: TV: SuperSport 3. Live Streaming: SuperSport live.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.