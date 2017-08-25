Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have a relatively easier passage, among the record five Premier League clubs, to the knockout stages of Champions League 2017/18, according to the group stage draw released on Thursday, August 24.

Jose Mourinho will return home with United as his side has been drawn in Group A along with Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow.

The Red Devils, who won the Europa League in May to return to the top-tier continental competition for the first time in two years, will be happy with the draw they have received.

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba finding form early in the season, Mourinho's side will be the one to watch out for in the early stages of the competition.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-signing on one-year deal, the Swede's experience will prove crucial to the side if they manage to advance to the final rounds of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Premier League champions Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag of Azerbaijan, who have reached the continental competition for the first time, in Group C.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in a Group of Death as they have been drawn in Group H along with holders Real Madrid, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Cyprus' Apoel.

Given the quality of the sides, it is going to be an uphill task for the Spurs in the continental competition and it remains to be seen if it will have an impact to their run in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are drawn in Group F along with Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord. Liverpool, who outclassed Hoffenheim in the play-offs, will have to battle against Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor in Group E.

La Liga giants Barcelona, who are yet to find an able replacement for Neymar, have been handed a tough draw. The Spanish side will have last year's runners-up Juventus, Olympiakos and Sporting in Group D.

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, who have made a strong start to Ligue 1, also have a tough road to the knock stages as they have been drawn in Group B along with top quality sides -- Bayern Munich, Anderlecht and Celtic.

Group Teams A Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow B Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic C Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic D Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting E Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor F Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord G Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig H Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel

Full schedule of Group stage matches