Naga Shourya's Chalo, a small budget Telugu film, has made a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie has achieved the status of a super hit movie in the first week of its release.

While the movie got quite some hype, thanks to the promotions, the movie was pitted against Ravi Teja's Touch Chsei Chudu and couple of other releases. Chalo, not only received a good response and made a decent collection at the worldwide box office on the first day, it also became the biggest opener for Naga Shourya.

Chalo opened to mixed reviews and the trade experts predicted that the word of mouth might take a toll on its business. But to their surprise, Chalo remained rock-steady not just in the weekend, but also on the weekdays and made a pretty good collection in the first week.

The movie has collected Rs 9.60 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rs 2 crore in other parts of India in its opening week. The movie has set a new record by collecting $600,744 (Rs 3.90 crore gross) at the US box office in seven days. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Chalo collects $12,920 on Thursday in USA from 59 locations. Total gross is $600,744 "

In the first week itself, it has collected a total of Rs 15.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office and has earned Rs 8 crore for its global distributors, who have spent Rs 6 crore on its theatrical rights. Besides recovering their investments, the movie has earned them a profit share as well.

Chalo is expected to fetch more profit shares in the coming days. But the movie is clashing with new releases like Tholi Prema, Inttelligent, and Gayatri in its second week, it would be interesting to see how the movie would fare in the coming days.